Bapcor Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:BAP)

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

