Bapcor Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:BAP)

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
Bapcor Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.
About Bapcor
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bapcor
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.