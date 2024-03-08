Barclays Begins Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.6 %

FHN opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon by 721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 389,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

