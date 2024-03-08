Barclays Begins Coverage on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $530,477. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

