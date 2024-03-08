Barclays Boosts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $55.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $23.23 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

