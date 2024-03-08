Barclays Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $93.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

