Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Plans Dividend of GBX 14.20

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 646.50 ($8.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 551.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,087.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 686.08 ($8.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 860 ($10.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.80) to GBX 860 ($10.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 836.20 ($10.61).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

