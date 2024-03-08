Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Benesse Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Benesse has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

