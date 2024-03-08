Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Benesse Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Benesse has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $19.81.
About Benesse
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benesse
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.