Berry Co. (BRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21.

Berry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Up 0.3 %

Berry stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $536.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Berry by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Berry by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Berry by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 226,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRY

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.