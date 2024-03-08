BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 29.3 %

Shares of BBAI traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,314,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.86. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.