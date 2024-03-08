Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Bilibili by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 5,117.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242,229 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

