Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 20.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $219.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average is $246.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

