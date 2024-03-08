Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $364.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $219.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.54. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.35 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Biogen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $326,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

