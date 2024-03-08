BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BJ stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

