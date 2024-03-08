BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,220. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

