Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:BDI opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.80. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. 23.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

