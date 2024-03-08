Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Block by 327.9% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Block Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 3,092,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.