Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 499,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

