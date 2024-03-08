Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Director Edward H. Dalelio Acquires 3,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OBDC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
