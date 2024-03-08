Blur Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.41 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Blur has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $139.22 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,458,650,649.2579908 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.69432842 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $140,672,577.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

