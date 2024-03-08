BMO Capital Markets Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $20.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

AY stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

