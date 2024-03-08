BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.71 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $486.23 or 0.00707046 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $72.71 billion and approximately $3.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,540,601 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,540,690.71478274. The last known price of BNB is 472.289075 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2086 active market(s) with $3,519,634,830.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.