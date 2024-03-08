Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,477.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,567.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,271.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

