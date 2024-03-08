Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,119,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 1,161,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,273. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

