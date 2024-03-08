Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

BSX stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

