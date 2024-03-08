BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50.

BRFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.95. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

