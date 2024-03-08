Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.5 %
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.09.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.