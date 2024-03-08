Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

