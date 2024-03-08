Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,134.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,407.01 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,020.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $1.65. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

