Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT at $13.43

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Annexon by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.91 on Friday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

