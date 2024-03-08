Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $23.00

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company's revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

