Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $219.06

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

