Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $104.76

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $126.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

