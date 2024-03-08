Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 in the last ninety days. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

