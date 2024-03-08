Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $84.11

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 6 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.