Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

JWN stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

