Brokers Set Expectations for APA Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

