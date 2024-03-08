Brokers Set Expectations for Tellurian Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tellurian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. White forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $517.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

