Brokers Set Expectations for Titan International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Trading Up 4.7 %

TWI stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $788.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

