Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.64

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 207025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after buying an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

