Bryan Deneve Sells 600 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total value of C$23,025.84.
Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00.
Capital Power Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$38.97 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49.
Capital Power Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.27.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
