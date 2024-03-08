Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Decreased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.