Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Calix worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calix by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 92,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,959. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

