Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLMT. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

CLMT stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $119,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $8,909,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

