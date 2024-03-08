Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

CPB opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

