Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
