Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

