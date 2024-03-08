Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £122.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.71.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

