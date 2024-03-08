Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
