Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $3.50

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.32.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550,906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 95.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,097,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

