Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of CM opened at C$66.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$66.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

