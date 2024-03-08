Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) versus Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Critical Survey

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Candel Therapeutics N/A -90.47% -50.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 96.60 -$10.14 million ($7.80) -0.81 Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 368.73 -$18.79 million ($1.10) -1.39

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.